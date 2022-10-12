Bird1

A ruby-crowned kinglet, considered to be a tiny ball of energy, sits on a branch. (Contributed photo)

It’s October and it seems like this year is just teeming with little birds on their way south. Your results may vary, but at least around my house it’s been passerine mayhem for the past couple of weeks. The recent cold snap seems to have moved most of my palm warblers and rose-breasted grosbeaks along, but in their place are the large groups of dark-eyed juncos that were missing last fall. We still have a decent number of migrating sparrows coming through and the local estuaries are still humming with trumpeter swans, pied-billed grebes, and loons staging out into the lake. Amidst all this excitement, I’ve spotted another bunch of excitable little travelers, ruby-crowned kinglets. 

