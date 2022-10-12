...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
A ruby-crowned kinglet, considered to be a tiny ball of energy, sits on a branch. (Contributed photo)
It’s October and it seems like this year is just teeming with little birds on their way south. Your results may vary, but at least around my house it’s been passerine mayhem for the past couple of weeks. The recent cold snap seems to have moved most of my palm warblers and rose-breasted grosbeaks along, but in their place are the large groups of dark-eyed juncos that were missing last fall. We still have a decent number of migrating sparrows coming through and the local estuaries are still humming with trumpeter swans, pied-billed grebes, and loons staging out into the lake. Amidst all this excitement, I’ve spotted another bunch of excitable little travelers, ruby-crowned kinglets.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.