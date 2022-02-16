Count me among the legions of fans who were trepidatious but delighted by news that Hollywood was going to take another crack at getting Reacher right.
For the uninitiated, Lee Child’s novel hero Jack (no middle initial) Reacher is a 6-foot, 5-inch wrecking ball of a man variously described as having hands the size of roaster chickens or Christmas hams. He’s a former U.S. Army major who was tasked with creating a special investigations unit but, after rubbing superiors the wrong way thanks to an aversion to rules and regulations, he mustered out and hit the road exploring America — and righting all manner of wrongs with his fists and firearms.
Hollywood somehow decided during its first go-rounds that the perfect person to play this hulking behemoth was … Tom Cruise, who is, I believe, about 4 feet tall and who left aficionados woefully underwhelmed.
I always imagined Reacher, the subject of 25 Child novels, as someone like Dwayne Johnson, but without the goofy eyebrow, or John Cena — though he’s a bit too short. Tom Selleck would have been perfect during his “Magnum, P.I.” days. Likewise Liam Neeson.
This time, Amazon has taken over and cast the relatively unknown Alan Ritchson — a guy whose biceps have biceps and upon whose abs you could grate cabbage — in the lead role, and they seem to have hit the nail on the head.
It's a tough thing to do, because every reader had his or her own image of Reacher, and any actor ultimately would miss the mark in some way. But Ritchson addresses the main complaint from the Reacher movies, insofar as he’s not wee, and it took me only one or two episodes in the eight-episode series to accept him as my new Reacher.
A more difficult task for producers was finding a way to replicate Reacher’s near-constant internal dialogue from the books. In those novels, Reacher is a taciturn math freak who works puzzles in his head and who, either in the first person or occasionally through a third-person omniscient narrator, explains the how and why of his actions.
In the Amazon series, Reacher is more garrulous than in the novels because he explains his rationale — at least to those he respects — out loud. To those he doesn’t respect, he pretty much lets his fists do the talking.
And that brings us to the biggest challenge for producers during today’s national debate over police brutality and vigilante justice.
How can we root for a guy like Reacher who is, let’s face it, a murderer?
Readers take a certain guilty pleasure with every bad guy’s ankle that he shatters, every bullet that blows through the forehead of a crime boss or leg-breaker. But without question, most of Reacher’s violence is categorically illegal, even if the ends often justify the means.
Producers have gone almost comically out of their way to demonstrate to viewers that Reacher is really, really a good guy. Not only does he jump into fights to defend the defenseless, but writers added to the first series a plotline that wasn’t in the first book, “Killing Floor.” I’ll not ruin it for those who haven’t seen it, but if you catch yourself feeling guilty for enjoying the violence, just think of the dog.
I have other minor quibbles with the show — I don’t think Reacher’s partner in arms, the haphephobic Frances Neagley, was cast particularly well, though she certainly does kick ass the same way the novel character does. And she appears in many of the novels, so we can expect to see more of her as future series are released, so maybe she'll grow on me.
But I can overlook those minor distractions and revel relatively guilt-free in the clever plots, unexpected twists and, of course, a lot of mayhem at the hands of a man who finally has filled the role.
If you’re looking for a late-winter distraction, I highly recommend it.
Peter J. Wasson is managing editor of the Ashland Daily Press.
