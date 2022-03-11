Parkour is not gymnastics. Not in the traditional sense, at least. Funny the things we learn when we think we know just about everything. That term appeared a few years ago in a card game my then-9-year-old daughter and I were playing one day. “Parkour, what’s that?” we wondered. We looked it up. The first definition we found was, “The sport or activity of running through urban areas while performing various gymnastic maneuvers. See scene one in “Casino Royale.” OK, we thought, and with that tiny bit of information we blundered on. I hadn’t yet seen “Casino Royale” so our next brilliant idea was to watch the beginning scene in the movie and observe them doing gymnastics in an urban setting or, parkour. Hey, I grew up in a big city, I did gymnastics running through the streets all the time, my friends and I were on-the-go cartwheel and round-off experts; I got this. Fully expecting amazing cartwheels and back flips which we could then emulate on the soft grass of the backyard, we watched scene one of “Casino Royale.” It went on and on, an exciting chase. Soon, my teenage son sidled up and stood behind us. Why were we watching this expectantly on the computer, he wondered aloud. “We’re waiting for the gymnastics,” we told him innocently, and explained the situation. He sighed audibly. “Parkour is not gymnastics.” He said, without even rolling his eyes. “It’s more like an obstacle course.” He is a nice boy. He was very patient and did not mock us at all, but it’s possible this was the beginning of the teenage years when one’s child thinks his mother is a blithering idiot. For my part, I was impressed with his knowledge. In addition to knowing how to change all the electronic clocks we own, including the ones in the cars, and troubleshoot the computer, he knows what parkour is.
