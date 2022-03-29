The Brewers have been playing games for a week or so way out in sunny Arizona as they prepare for the opening of the new season, and in an analogous fashion we locals up here in Lake Superior Country have been practicing as well. For us this involves deciding whether or not to bundle-up with the heavy winter clothes we have been wearing these last few months, or to go on the lighter side. We also have been dealing with icy walkways, and with snow depths that only now are beginning to form their usual March crusts.

