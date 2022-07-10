We look into mirrors and what do we see? Depends on the mirror and the object reflected. The big lake is the color of whatever sky is above it. The water is the sky’s color, reflected. Each day it is different. That lake out there spread beneath the sky amazes me. It sometimes keeps me a bit chilly, but I forgive it because it is so beautiful. A mirror is “a smooth surface that reflects the images of objects” or “anything that gives a true representation or description” Our Chequamegon Bay is, in fact, a big mirror. Blue sky, green trees and white clouds are reflected in it. On a gray day we see silver water. During a storm we see a tempest churning in the waves. Fair weather cloud shadows float lazily on the surface on the best days of all. At sunrise and sunset we see brilliant hues stretch their fingers toward us in the sky and on the water, both. Anyone who has witnessed an Ashland sunset on the water knows the joy of a lake sunset. Right this moment, I see ruddy brown cliffs across the bay as I look up the Bayfield Peninsula and look down at the sand beneath my feet; they are each other, just out of time and place. One becomes another in the grand wheel of time. The sand becomes cliff, the cliff becomes sand. Logs of driftwood thrown upon the shore by wave action and wind lie in intervals; they rest on the beach as far as the eye can see in their many configurations. Their faces are like ours, I think, varied but the same, essentially. Some are smooth, some are wrinkled. They are young and old. They are home from short or long journeys, or they are beached on unfamiliar shores. Like us, all are welcome here, warmed by the same sun and part of the day’s passing. Like us, they are all beautiful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.