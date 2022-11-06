I considered writing a soft opener for this column, because racism is not exactly the stuff of sports pages. Maybe even sandwiching a hard middle between slices of warm-fuzzy. But nah. I'm gonna tell like it was told to me by Bay-Area high school student-athletes of color, the most recent being Washburn's Arfee Edwards and last season it was Bayfield's capable big man Daunte Gordon. Both candidly said the most challenging things they've faced while competing are the racial slurs flung at them from opposing teams and fans. This gutsy duo, and others, encouraged me to quote them, which I did.

