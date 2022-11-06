...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
I considered writing a soft opener for this column, because racism is not exactly the stuff of sports pages. Maybe even sandwiching a hard middle between slices of warm-fuzzy. But nah. I'm gonna tell like it was told to me by Bay-Area high school student-athletes of color, the most recent being Washburn's Arfee Edwards and last season it was Bayfield's capable big man Daunte Gordon. Both candidly said the most challenging things they've faced while competing are the racial slurs flung at them from opposing teams and fans. This gutsy duo, and others, encouraged me to quote them, which I did.
