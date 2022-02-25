I really love vegetable soup. “What kind?” you may ask. I love every kind of vegetable soup. I enjoy the variety. They are all good.
You and I are also like vegetable soup – all sorts of ingredients, depending on the recipe. In my opinion, this makes life interesting. Yet, for some reason, some people value only one recipe of human being and like to put people in cans. If you’re not in their preferred can, say Campbell’s vegetable soup, for example, then you are excluded from certain privileges and civil rights. Why do we like a variety of vegetable soup but not a variety of people?
At this time in the state of Wisconsin, some legislators have proposed bills that are harmful to a few select people. I’m trying to understand why. Two bills in particular motivated me to write about this. One is the “Can’t Say Gay” bill that forbids teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools unless every student has a permission form from their parents. The second bill precludes those questioning or interested in transitioning to the gender they have come to realize they are from receiving medical assistance including counseling until they reach age 18.
What is it that would drive these legislators to spend so much time addressing a community that is not a threat to anyone at a time when we have issues with homelessness, jobs, the economy, health care and more? What are they afraid of?
This would not be happening if indeed we had all been educated about LGBTQ issues in school. The fact is no one “chooses” their gender. Gender identity has been proven to be established by age 3. If you are a person who identifies as male or female, ask yourself when you first “knew” that you were either a boy or a girl. Then, realize that not everyone is like you. It is not uncommon for someone to know, in their head and their heart, that they are a gender that does not fit with their gender assigned at birth. This is because gender is determined by more than the external appearance of someone’s parts “down there.” We have lots of complex parts that determine our gender, ranging from hormones to genes, with lots of chemicals and biological processes. Just like vegetable soup. Everyone is different. All different recipes for soup and gender. Just like we love all different types of vegetable soup, can’t we appreciate all variations on gender?
Unfortunately, we are not talking about soup. We are talking about human beings with feelings, families, friends and a life! We all know what it feels like to stand out as not being part of the in-crowd, being teased as kids. Those in this position need our support, often more support than others. The aforementioned bills single out certain children, making it impossible for them to get the support they need and sets them up for a much more difficult life. What is the cost to society when people are not well-educated because they could not fully participate in school or were too distracted by bullies, can’t get a job, can’t find a place to live or are evicted? When this happens, who is then responsible? Is it these same legislators?
It is guaranteed that one of these days, one or more of these legislators will have a child or grandchild or other relative who is not the gender they appear and they will have to grapple with the harm their legislation has done to their own loved ones. They will see the pain caused for the individual, their family and community. Hopefully, they will not see consequences ranging from dropping out of school to suicide. Let’s start thinking more broadly, embrace our human vegetable soup, and create legislation that makes life better for our kids, based on fact, not fear.
Kate Stolp is a retired physician who raised LGDBQ+ sons and now lives in Washburn. She is a member of the local PFLAG group that advocates for equal rights.
