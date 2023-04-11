Robin
Contributed photo by Alain Audet from Pixabay

This morning – the 8th of April – I heard the very first neighborhood robin of the year singing at dawn. It had to have been the first since I rise well before sunrise and have been listening for birdsong for the past two weeks. Today it was like clockwork: I woke in darkness but assured by my bedside clock knew it was time to get up. Moments later, still in my bathrobe, I opened the front door and heard the robin, somewhere in a tree up the street, singing its heart out. The sky was only beginning to lighten. A clarion of sunrise, I thought. That fellow is singing-in the new day.

Paap

HOWARD PAAP

