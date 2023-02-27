...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations
of up to three inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Red
Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Here we are into our first weekend of March, the new month. Now winter’s cold grip is on the way out, and although we might be hit with a serious snowstorm or two, this fury, this attention-demanding wintery blast, will be short-lived. Often, a day after such a snowy ruckus hits us, it will melt away, will wither into rain, mud and all such signs of spring. In other words, like an annoying, chesty, loud person, the month of March can gain our attention, but we know there is little substance behind the bluster.
