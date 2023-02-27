Paap

HOWARD PAAP

Here we are into our first weekend of March, the new month. Now winter’s cold grip is on the way out, and although we might be hit with a serious snowstorm or two, this fury, this attention-demanding wintery blast, will be short-lived. Often, a day after such a snowy ruckus hits us, it will melt away, will wither into rain, mud and all such signs of spring. In other words, like an annoying, chesty, loud person, the month of March can gain our attention, but we know there is little substance behind the bluster.

