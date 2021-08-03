Well, the annual family campout is in the bag for 2021 and a fine time it was. Although, I must say I was robbed. Robbed, I say! My intrepid bag-toss partner, brother-in-law Chuck, and I were denied the coveted trophy. Instead, it went to nephew Will and sister Jacci. Graciously, I congratulate them as they worked hard for their win. It came down to Will and Jacci against sister Betti and my husband Tom. The competition was thrilling, neck-and-neck to the very end. But, Chuck and I, who’d played so expertly (OK, I’m lying here, but I did make a point or two), sat on the sidelines feeling like something wasn’t right.
It should have been us. After all, we made it to the semi-finals by trouncing our opponents. It wasn’t until the tournament was done and the names of the champs emblazoned upon the trophy with magic marker, that it was discovered the wooden thingys with the holes in them had been pushed back making the targets farther apart. Now, I’m not bitter. Really, I’m not, but had they been properly spaced would Chuck and I have won? Possibly. And that’s all I’ll say about that.
We spent good pieces of our afternoons on our floaty toys bobbing upon the waves, enjoying a beverage, and giggling like kids. Honestly, we must look silly. Because of the current, discovered after I unceremoniously floated away one year and had to be rescued, we now tie a rope to the end of the dock, and everyone holds on as we tip with the waves. It’s extra fun when a boat passes by, and we get to ride the big wake. Yes, we slip into kiddie mode when a big wave comes. Gone are the days my tanned legs hang over the side of my blow-up, my hair lifting in the breeze while I don my best pair of shades and a form-fitting swimsuit. These days my legs are as white as two birch sticks with a plethora of varicose and spider veins, my hair is now tucked up into a big, floppy hat to ward off age spots, my swimsuits are of the baggier variety and the shades are now prescription.
This year we didn’t make it to the island for an afternoon or engage in a round of water volley, but we revived the name game around the campfire one night. This is a highly intellectual game where one person names someone famous, either past or present, and the next person has ten seconds to name another using the first letter of the last name given by the previous answer of the person next to you. Using a one-named celebrity or one with the first and last name starting with the same letter reverses the direction around the circle. When down to the last five seconds it’s easy to have a lapse of brainpower and we begin to grasp for answers. That’s when it gets a bit goofy (Delaware Roosevelt, aka Eleanor, just as an example).
The older we get, the more business we give the local restaurants, but there’s still those camping treats; hot dogs over the fire, brats on the grill, shishkabobs. Oh, and let’s not forget ice cream at the lodge. This year’s favorites were Malted Mountain, Birthday Cake, and New York Cherry.
Jacci and Jeff generously served breakfast two mornings while sister Kathi served her famous Bloody Marys. We had birthday cake for sister Sandi whose July birthday is celebrated at the campout as she lives in Minnesota. Brother-in-law Mark graciously takes us out for rides upon their pontoon to explore new places on the flowage. And at 85, Mom still camps along with us. She’s a trooper of the finest order!
We wait all year for the family campout and then the week is gone in the blink of an eye. Until next year!
