Intimate-partner violence, or domestic violence, affects everyone in one way or another whether we choose to accept it or not. Regardless of age, race, sex, class, gender or other identifying factors, intimate-partner violence can happen to anyone. Unfortunately, it is known that domestic violence disproportionately affects some groups more than others. Women in general, specifically women of color, disabled people, older people, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, as well as LGBTQ+ identifying people, are at a higher risk of experiencing intimate partner violence at some point in their lifetime compared to the general population.

