...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches with locally higher amounts possible for northeastern
Ashland county. Elsewhere, including the cities of Ashland and
Mellen, expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...SNOW INTENSITY WILL BE INCREASING...
Radar showed heavier snow moving south toward northern Ashland and
Iron Counties this afternoon. Expect heavier snow to arrive in
Odanah, Saxon, Cedar, Gurney, and Kimball between 330 and 4 PM,
with this heavier snow continuing south toward Ashland, Upson,
Iron Belt, Pence, Montreal, and Hurley between 4 and 5 pm. The
visibility will drop to a quarter to half mile and accumulations
will increase quickly. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for
Iron County and a Winter Weather Advisory for Ashland County.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations.
Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow
extra time when traveling.
Intimate-partner violence, or domestic violence, affects everyone in one way or another whether we choose to accept it or not. Regardless of age, race, sex, class, gender or other identifying factors, intimate-partner violence can happen to anyone. Unfortunately, it is known that domestic violence disproportionately affects some groups more than others. Women in general, specifically women of color, disabled people, older people, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, as well as LGBTQ+ identifying people, are at a higher risk of experiencing intimate partner violence at some point in their lifetime compared to the general population.
