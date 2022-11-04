...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Members of the 100 Who Care’s steering committee and the October event’s chosen nonprofit, Superior Rivers Watershed Association.
In today’s world, we are all busy but inherently we want to help others. We lack the time to learn about the various local nonprofits and their work. We also want our donation to make an impactful difference with a nonprofit organization’s work. Fortunately, there is a new trend in philanthropy called a giving circle. A giving circle is formed when individuals come together and pool their dollars, decide together where to give the money and learn collaboratively about their community’s needs. This is the philanthropic model of the 100 Who Care alliance and the model adopted by NorthLakes Community Clinic to help their neighboring nonprofits who support their work in removing barriers to well-being and assisting the community at large.
