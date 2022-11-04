Rekemeyercolumn

Members of the 100 Who Care’s steering committee and the October event’s chosen nonprofit, Superior Rivers Watershed Association.

In today’s world, we are all busy but inherently we want to help others. We lack the time to learn about the various local nonprofits and their work. We also want our donation to make an impactful difference with a nonprofit organization’s work. Fortunately, there is a new trend in philanthropy called a giving circle. A giving circle is formed when individuals come together and pool their dollars, decide together where to give the money and learn collaboratively about their community’s needs. This is the philanthropic model of the 100 Who Care alliance and the model adopted by NorthLakes Community Clinic to help their neighboring nonprofits who support their work in removing barriers to well-being and assisting the community at large.

Madelaine Rekemeyer

Rekemeyer

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments