Today’s column is a shout-out. A message of gratitude. An acknowledgement to the many men and women warriors who pitch in to make their community sports teams and events float or soar. Which brings me to the folks who are beastin’ out to help me.
Sheesh it is a long list. I guess I’ll start with Kevin Scott, who is pumping amazing photography my way, to make even more interesting the cool stuff going on with AHS sports. Then there is Steve Vizanko, whose amazing action shots of alpine skiers are worthy of Sports Illustrated. Eric Iverson. The hockey program that simply tells me to “take what I need,” as does Northland College. First Click Photo in Washburn granting me permission to use wonderful head and action shots, coaches taking pictures of their athletes, parents, school districts and myriad others who make the extra effort to get me the OK to use photos that others have taken whom they know, and I don’t. And, of course, the athletes themselves whose friends are happy to use their Gen Z photo skills to take a high-quality shot on their phone in the 11th-hour so our feature player can “represent.”
All for free. Seriously.
As any who have talked to me or, probably more accurately, listened to me have discovered, I write freelance. I do this by choice — partly because I have other irons in the fire, and mostly because, if I am being honest, I am a subpar employee — and I could never pull any of this off without the army of peeps who help just because they are selflessly interested in having their deserving schools, teams, and athletes recognized. And that’s what I want, too. Although selflessness isn’t necessarily a trait I would lead with in describing myself (see: employee eval in preceding sentence).
I guess I’m going to keep coming back to this point — not every week, I promise — about the incredible value sports delivers for the vast majority of us. Whether it is as a hardworking competitor, a coach, a friendly foe in darts, pool, shuffleboard, etc., or as a photo-chasing, quote-giving, score-providing, program-leading monster who does the heavy lifting for me (and scores of others) — we’re all in this thing. All of us. How can we not enjoy each other with our sleeves rolled up making even better something we love, derived almost entirely from our very own sweat equity?
I’ll finish with a big thank-you to everyone, I’m sorry I’m not identifying you all, for making this work. I’d be lost without you. We all would.
Paul Barnes is a freelance writer who covers sports for the Daily Press. To send story ideas or sports updates he can be reached at barnesuww42@gmail.com or via Facebook.
