...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. For the
Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total
snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of
one to two tenths of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight
to noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is not as high in this area due
to the rain/snow line meandering north and south, but there's
enough of a concern for high impact weather to highlight the
area in a Winter Storm Watch.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Ukraine. I wrote this word, this proper noun, this country’s name on a piece of paper; one that was unwritten upon, not at all. It was unmarked and unmarred. White and smooth and empty, it lay waiting patiently for the words, for the ink of my thoughts to dribble out and form letters, coherent sentences. This sheet of clean paper sat on my desk for days. It sat as the war began, it sat as the leaders shouted and grumbled and murmured and explained and begged and ignored. It lay quiet and waiting and I could not say what I wanted to say about Ukraine. Not of the history, not of the culture, not of the weapons amassing in Russia and trundling heavily to the border; nor of the weapons handed and brought and sent like so many crumbs, so many loaves of stale bread with well wishes and fond but absent blown kisses to the fathers and brothers and sons signing up to fight for their freedom to live, to dream, to think for themselves.
