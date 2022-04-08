On Highway 51 south, identified by a white sign with black letters, we travel. By the signs and by memory, we know the road we are on; we need only look up from time to time, pay attention and watch for turns, road construction, detours. On roadsides snow-covered and then rain-soaked and then in turn sunny, dry and hot we roll, and in addition to what one always sees upon such roadsides under such circumstances is this: three mattresses, one throw pillow, one porta potty crumpled by the impact of the fall from the truck now hours away, three large cardboard boxes soggy and deflated, innumerable pop cans, five log piles, and a myriad of black blown truck tire remnants. For these, sometimes we must swerve. There also, along the road, are what one always sees upon such roadsides; they which are a comfort to the trained human eye and ubiquitous: green exit signs, blue for rest areas and information, brown historical, yellow state law, white “slower traffic keep right”, green for counties such as Pearl and Natchez. Mile markers are also green, amid the colorful proclamations of gas, hotel, restaurant, and fuel. “Eat!” “Sleep!” are bright squares upon a blue background, and miles-to-go is announced in white numbers beside white letters upon green — Hattiesburg 9, Decatur 15, Bloomington 90, New Orleans 78. There are “ONE WAY” and “STOP” of course, and yellow cautions declare “bridge ices before road” and “cars entering” and “CHURCH”. Places wave us down — Pearl River Community College and Crosby Arboretum. We are driven to emotion and nostalgia with the likes of Great River Road and Mississippi Gulf Coast. All the while the speed limit is white with black and reminds us “70 min 40”, and that we can “exit here” or if not, then we have the option of “next exit 8 miles”.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.