...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Sand
Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This
advisory affects people living in the following counties: Ashland,
Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer, Washburn.
Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and southerly
transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
This is the season of ceremonies and celebrations for those graduating from high school and college. Whatever course one takes to get there, a graduation is like a threshold. We’ve accomplished a common journey with peers and we step over the threshold leaving “student” behind. Where we go from here may vary wildly. That next step may be known or still under construction. A growing number of graduates have shared, though, that the next step isn’t unknown, it doesn’t exist. Given climate- science projections and the lack of action being taken now, some young adults, across all demographics, are unable to step through the threshold of being who they are called to be. Why get up? Why go to college? Why fall in love? When the future of the planet is painted as an eco-hell, unhospitable to humankind in the coming generation, a psychological condition called eco-anxiety can be paralyzing. It’s real. Believing in a thriving future may be one of the greatest acts of faith of our time. And I am a believer.
