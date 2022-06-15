Sally Bair

Sally Bair

Beavers are into maintenance. They carry sticks to their houses and dams to strengthen them against heavy rains that might cause damage. They rush to reinforce their dwellings with twigs, branches, mud and anything they can find to prevent more water from coming through. If you’ve ever watched beavers at work, whether in the wild or on a TV nature show, you know how attentive they are to the security of their dams as well as their houses.

