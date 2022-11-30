Sally Bair

Sally Bair

God’s blessings come in many ways and times, even during suffering. Women, for instance, endure the pain of childbirth yet are filled with the blessing of joy at the cry of their newborn. And we hear about the very sick or dying having the joy of seeing an angel or Jesus. We read about martyrs of the Christian faith who, in the midst of torture or deadly flames, have uttered words of blessing and peace. Paul the Apostle suffered misery when chained in prison, yet God blessed him with joy and deliverance as he sang hymns of praise during his most painful moments. Jesus, too, though knowing he would suffer, endured “for the joy set before him,” the joy of love and salvation for us by way of his cruel death.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments