I’ve only really been a TV guy twice in my life.
The first time was in elementary school, when my guiding light in all things hip and cool was The Fonz. My friends and I in fourth and fifth grades would strut around saying, “Heeyyy” to anyone who would listen. We rolled up our cuffs and if we could have afforded it, we all would have been wearing tiny leather jackets. I can’t imagine how Mrs. Wolfe, our fourth-grade teacher, tolerated all those little hipsters. “What’s the square root of 9, Peter?”
“Heeyyy, who cares?”
The day after every episode of “Happy Days,” we would rush to school to discuss it and rehash every detail, every line of dialogue. “Laverne & Shirley” and “M*A*S*H” also figured large in our lives, but not like The Fonz.
But even before he jumped the shark, we had moved on. Our lives became controlled more by hormones than heroes — we discovered girls and moved into junior high and The Fonz became kids’ stuff.
Fast forward 15 years and I — along with tens of millions of other Americans — was glued to the TV once more.
“Friends” was like no show I’d ever seen before.
For one thing, it had no central figure. Every one of the cast members played an equal role in the show; the followed the arch of each of their lives equally.
But more to the point, it closely mirrored my own life. I, too, was in my late 20s and dating. I, too, spent most of my spare time with friends. Granted, I lived in Wausau and not Manhattan, so my time with friends was spent fishing and golfing, bowling and playing softball. My co-workers and I would gather pretty regularly for movie nights, back when renting videotapes was a thing. We took an annual road trip together to see the Cubs play at Wrigley around the time of my birthday.
The “Friends” were smart and clever and funny and even when they were angry with one another or fighting, it was clear they loved one another — just like me and my friends.
And as their lives evolved, so did mine. Friends dated and broke up and then found someone permanent and started to settle down, as did I. Some — like Chandler and Monica on the show — had kids. That didn’t spell the end of friendships, but it did bring the hanging out together to an end. The family of friends was replaced by real family.
All of this brings me, in a very roundabout way, to the “Friends” reunion that aired this week on HBO Max. It was panned by some critics who somehow expected something different than the six primary cast members — with cameos from other big names who were guests over the years — reminiscing about their magical time together.
And it clearly was that, for both the cast and fans — magical. A common theme during their discussions and talk from the show’s creators was how perfectly each inhabited his or her character. Who else could possibly have been the ditzy but delightful Phoebe, with her quirks and foibles, but Lisa Kudrow? And Matt LeBlanc, try as he might, has been unable to shed his Joey character because, well, he and Joey are so similar (and LeBlanc, like most of us, has put on quite a few pounds since his late 20s, as Joey with his penchant for subs and pasta, surely would have. Joey doesn’t share his food!)
I confess to becoming more than a little verklempt several times during the reunion show, at the first kiss, at Kudrow’s delightful and hysterical laughter, at the obvious affection they still have for one another and, of course, at the end when the journey came to its conclusion and Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Ross and Chandler all went their separate ways — as we all did when we moved from the friends phase of our lives to the adult phase.
And in the end, I must agree with the cast members who said they never will do a “Friends” movie, never a 20-years-later show, never even another reunion.
“Friends” wasn’t perfect. It had a distinct lack of minorities among cast members. It forced its audience to accept the fiction that 20-somethings could afford grand apartments in the heart of New York City on meager salaries. Its male characters were homophobes, it elevated fat-shaming to a recurring theme and slut-shamed Monica even as it celebrated Joey’s promiscuity (How YOU doin’?).
But just as I loved my own friends despite and even for their imperfections, I still loved the reunion if for no other reason than that it reminded me of when my friends were the most important part of my life, imperfections and all.
Peter J. Wasson is managing editor of the Ashland Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.