Refugees at a shelter housing 300 women and children on the Poland-Ukraine border. The author's friend, who is volunteering at the shelter, sent the photo to Ashland. 

On the Poland/Ukraine border, a friend of mine is volunteering to provide aid for those fleeing for safety from the war in Ukraine. She is texting me photos and updates of her time there. Most people, she says, arrive at the border with a coat, one piece of luggage and a shopping bag. It is a testament to how quickly Ukrainians have to leave their homes.

