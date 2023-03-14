Last night over dinner, my husband and I reminisced about the past restaurants of Ashland. “Do you remember the Golden Glow?” he asked. We both recounted great breakfasts and conversations at this once-iconic Main Street café. There was something special about going out to eat there. For me, it had an atmosphere of hospitality that was as comfortable as being in one’s own living room. The experience of being welcome to just be yourself, in public, amongst strangers and neighbors, was what I remember the most. Perhaps you have places such as this, whether a restaurant, library or park, where you feel like you belong; where you feel at home.

