I was in Sante Fe when the world slowed down and began moving towards the great pause. Where were you? I’m guessing we can all remember where we were when the unknown, highly contagious virus that we had no immunity to fend off began to spread. In the first week of March 2020, I was surrounded by doctors and chaplains at the Upaya Zen Center, at a five-day course for people who worked in high-stress jobs that encountered suffering on a daily basis, such as oncologists and hospice nurses. It was here that I first heard the term COVID-19. I had a front-row seat watching how hospitals and educational facilities were processing the news. Roshi Joan Halifax discussed openly whether or not to cancel the rest of the retreat and upcoming programs. She shared points of view from her partners in dialogue: ethicists, doctors, friends in China and Japan. The doctors in the training were preparing emergency protocols for their respective hospitals in New York City, Florida, and Texas. And in the midst of this, we learned and practiced engaging compassionate action in the face of suffering. I got on a plane just in time to return home before things shut down. After only two months of working as a minister, I began to be a minister during a global pandemic. The recent retreat I attended for ministers who started going to school or working over this time was called Formed in a Storm. I thought it was a good title.
