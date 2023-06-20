...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE ISSUED FOR WESTERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until 11:00 PM
CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark,
Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant,
Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Lafayette, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Monroe, Oneida, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix,
Sauk, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washburn,
Waushara, Wood.
Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, enhanced
production of surface ozone will cause the air quality index to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are
active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged
or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
“Demon Copperhead.” I am a huge Barbara Kingsolver fan, but despite the rave reviews, the title sounded more like a rattlesnake’s warning than an appealing summer read. Once I opened it, though, I could not put it down. It’s apt that the title provides a warning. This book might be fiction, but it is full of hard truths.
