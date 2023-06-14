Paap

HOWARD PAAP

This morning I noted how our natural pallet has become one with dark shadows. It was well before 6 o’clock when I sat down at the kitchen table — maybe just a little after five, actually — with that first cup of coffee, as the sun was still very low on the eastern horizon, even somewhat hidden by the brace of leafy trees down the hill that way. I took the time to simply sit with coffee cup in hand, time to pull in the depths, the vibrancy of the scene. The kitchen electronic gadget was bringing some subdued classical music, Claude Debussy to be exact. This was Spring with a capital S. This was what it is all about. I heard no human voices, and my mere thinking suddenly seemed inappropriate. I concluded it was a moment when the absence of humanness was fitting.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments