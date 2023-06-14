...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
This morning I noted how our natural pallet has become one with dark shadows. It was well before 6 o’clock when I sat down at the kitchen table — maybe just a little after five, actually — with that first cup of coffee, as the sun was still very low on the eastern horizon, even somewhat hidden by the brace of leafy trees down the hill that way. I took the time to simply sit with coffee cup in hand, time to pull in the depths, the vibrancy of the scene. The kitchen electronic gadget was bringing some subdued classical music, Claude Debussy to be exact. This was Spring with a capital S. This was what it is all about. I heard no human voices, and my mere thinking suddenly seemed inappropriate. I concluded it was a moment when the absence of humanness was fitting.
