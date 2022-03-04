I was born and raised in the town of Eileen just west of Ashland. This is my home and I am proud to work and live here with my family. Enbridge Energy Co. has given me and over 300 others, the opportunity to raise our families in this great state thanks to the family-sustaining jobs they provide. As a professional engineer, I can say with confidence I would need to move away to find such a high-quality job if it were not for the local opportunities with Enbridge. My wife works at the LSP Elementary School, and our son attends Ashland Middle School. My daughter lives and works in Ashland. My wife and I both graduated from AHS. My family has lived in the Ashland area since the 1960s. 

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments