Some might call it madness. Driving across a frozen Lake Superior; skiing or biking or walking across that same ice-covered water. Madness it sounds like, indeed. In fact, it’s the kind of madness that’s just what the doctor ordered this time of year. Amazing what 1,000 luminaries beneath a winter sky atop a frozen lake can do for a person’s mindset about ice. Incredible what a free trip to the island and back can do, as well. Of course that island is just as snowy and cold as the mainland; it’s also flatter, there’s not much open, and you gotta bring your woolies instead of a beach blanket, but did I mention it’s free? This is the only way many locals can afford to do it. As the saying goes of the rich and poor getting the same amount of ice, “The rich get their ice in the summer and the poor get theirs in the winter.” We make do. And so we wait for the ice road because pocketbooks allow. It’s a certain freedom, too, for the island dwellers and the mainlanders, both; and one which considerably lessens the winter madness, at least temporarily.
This is the time of year we all look forward to the Book Across the Bay, Birkebeiner week, then spring. That’s how it goes: BATB, Birkie week, spring. And here’s where the real madness comes in: Between Birkie week and spring there’s a vacuum of cold and gray time that lets us get lost a little; makes some of us a bit off balance and tippy, a bit down in the dumps, a tad mad, if you will. There are those two final weeks of officially glorifying the wonder of ice and snow upon skis; then it’s enough already. Of course the local Winter Fest weekend in early March with its polar plunge gives that madness an official nod, but pssst…they’re just desperately trying to liven things up, because as you know, sometimes there’s true madness lurking about.
And every year I believe I can handle it, and every year here I am skirting the icy fringes as it were, dreaming of warm places where there’s no shoveling, where the sky is blue, Googling Florida panhandle fixer-uppers, begging my Texan and Georgian cousins to save me, please, what was I thinking? And wondering about the cost of annual fall winterization and escape. Questions like “Who would check on the house?” and thoughts such as “Wow, the grandkids would adore visiting a gramma whose house was near a warm beach in February!” abound. Plotting, planning, hoping, wishing, all as the snow continues to pile up around me mercilessly. Spring via the March highway is in the proverbial headlights, but there’s a whiteout and the traffic’s stopped and standing still in a snow squall. It’s gonna take awhile to get there; deep breaths, deep breaths. So, I’m flailing in the late winter snow once again and sinking into madness like a girl in a drift with no snowshoes on. Madness is defined by Webster’s dictionary as 1.“The state of being mentally ill, especially severely.” 2.”Extremely foolish behavior.” and 3.”A state of frenzied or chaotic behavior.” Aristotle said, “There is no genius without some touch of madness.” Hmm.
In our neck of the woods, madness is just part of the landscape here; the cabin fever, the trying to make friends with the polar vortexes, the regularly running crazily out into the cold, the stoically hunkering down. What to do? Jim Harrison’s take is, “The simple act of opening a bottle of wine has brought more happiness to the human race than all the collective governments in the history of earth.” But drinking is honestly not the answer. Jodi Ann Supanich’s wise take on it: “Someday i will die/ so i’m going to try to/ make friends with it ALL” Try is the key word. Harder to do in mid-winter. One friend in Pensacola sends videos each morning of the rising sun, the unfrozen surf. Another updates me monthly of the glacial-speed-progress of our since-third-grade dream to actually move south far enough where there exists no snow; there only Spanish moss and bike trails and the smell of live oaks and cypress. A lovely dream to dream in mid-winter, a bit like the theme of the Shawshank Redemption; a float that buoys. Madness requires that, sometimes, a life-saver thrown. Dylan Thomas advises me, “Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light.” The older I get, the more I know it; he’s right. A poetic sentiment that has convinced me I may have to eventually rage a bit closer to the equator in the wintertime. Call it Sunshine Therapy — for the madness, you know. Outside, it is winter up to our eyeballs, and it is, in fact, getting somewhat tedious. I’m talking to you and to myself when I say—just don’t lose it, hang in there; and to quote Red Green, “Keep your stick on the ice, and remember, I’m pullin’ for ya. We’re all in this together.”
Amy Jo Barker is a reader, writer and recent transplant from the flatlands who has come to love the Northwoods.
