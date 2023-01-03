Paap

Paap

This past year or two we have been seeing more and more new houses using a soft, deep black for the exterior color. It is downright attractive, certainly has caused some of us to take a second, approving look. Here in the Red Cliff and Bayfield area I call to mind at least three such structures, all of which I would agree are nice additions to our neighborhoods. Yet, this color choice interests me. A new house painted black? Maybe I was too young to give much thought to such things, but it seems this would have been unheard of in my younger years. I was born and grew up in Wisconsin, and black houses were few and far between, if there were any at all. Maybe some of the very oldest were black or a very dark brown, like those seen in early photos from the late nineteenth century or so. Most of the houses I remember were like so many in historic New England, a clean, almost sparkling white.

