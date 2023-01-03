...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations
of 6 to 14 inches, except 5 to 8 inches for northern Douglas
county, and 5 to 8 inches for northern Iron county and ice
accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph causing blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the
Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions are likely to impact the commute this
evening and again Wednesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
This past year or two we have been seeing more and more new houses using a soft, deep black for the exterior color. It is downright attractive, certainly has caused some of us to take a second, approving look. Here in the Red Cliff and Bayfield area I call to mind at least three such structures, all of which I would agree are nice additions to our neighborhoods. Yet, this color choice interests me. A new house painted black? Maybe I was too young to give much thought to such things, but it seems this would have been unheard of in my younger years. I was born and grew up in Wisconsin, and black houses were few and far between, if there were any at all. Maybe some of the very oldest were black or a very dark brown, like those seen in early photos from the late nineteenth century or so. Most of the houses I remember were like so many in historic New England, a clean, almost sparkling white.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.