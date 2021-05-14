It’s kind of a whirring noise. Or a buzz, maybe, like a housefly trapped between the window and screen in the next room.
But what a remarkable noise it is.
NASA last week released one of the most astounding videos in history, this one depicting its drone flying over the surface of Mars. And you can hear it, barely, over the whooshing of the wind on the red planet — itself a pretty remarkable sound.
It’s the latest in a series of jaw-dropping videos and photos, each one more spectacular than the last, that the space agency has sent home — from one planet, across 140 million miles of space, to our planet, then back up to a satellite orbiting earth, then back down to Ashland and thence onto my computer screen.
These images have become so commonplace now that I fear we risk losing sight of what an astonishing accomplishment they really are.
When I was a kid, all we knew of Mars was what we could see through telescopes, which was really not a lot — a blurry, redish orb with some dimples on its surface, a bit like the Moon but not really. In 1965, NASA’s Mariner 4 spacecraft was the first to take close-up photos of another planet, but they were blurry, black-and-white, pixelated images taken from 8,000 miles above the surface.
Fast forward 50 years, and after a series of American and Russian mishaps involving spacecraft that blew up and burned, or crashed onto Mars, or failed to make it out of Earth orbit or just plain missed Mars, blasting right by it and toward the sun, and here we are. We’re not only looking at high-resolution photos of the planet’s surface, we’re receiving selfies from the Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars and video from its rover, Ingenuity.
Not only that, but the enormous brains that built and programmed the spacecraft had some fun with it, hiding Easter eggs all over the rover for science nerds to discover. Some are coded messages, such as with the colors and patterns on the parachute that carried Perseverance to the Mars surface. Others are symbolic — the etching on a Perseverance wheel that represents its tire’s footprint, twisted into the shape of a strand of DNA, suggesting that exploration and discovery are part of our genetics.
All this is super cool to me — and I’m not a space geek, at least to the level of my former editor Mark Baldwin, who could name every astronaut and mission going back to, well, whatever the first mission was. I would have to ask the Google machine to tell me that.
But I am a science nerd, and the science involved in all this is just mind boggling to me. It’s all kind of theoretical until you watch that video and hear that whirring buzz — even the NASA scientists shake their heads in wonder as they are briefed on the drone’s successful first flights — complete with Doppler effect as the craft moves away from and back toward the Perseverance.
What’s next? Who knows. NASA now has confirmed there’s water on Mars, and life may come next. It seems inevitable that we’ll travel there one day, though maybe not in my lifetime. Those etchings on the wheel are right — mankind will always seek to explore new frontiers and seek out whatever it is beyond the next horizon.
And if we’re to survive, we must. We’ve made a wreck of this planet, and even if we hadn’t, there’s no permanent future for mankind here. The Earth has experienced several mass extinctions over its billions of years, and there’s no reason to believe we won’t go the way of the dinosaurs and mastodons and birds the size of your house in the next one. Pretty much any day, Yellowstone could blow or an asteroid could collide with us, ending it all.
If humans are to survive, our best bet is to expand beyond this planet. And what I’d give to have a byline in the first edition of the Mars Daily Press.
Peter J. Wasson is managing editor of the Ashland Daily Press.
