Universalism, in its essence, is a belief that all share a common destiny. Its origins are likened to a field of wildflowers that popped up around the countryside. What became known as Universalists were people and communities who said “no” to the concept of hell and damnation. They professed that God’s love embraces us all — a universal salvation — and we don’t need the threat of hell because doing good is part of being human. In the late 1700s, circuit-riding preachers brought this message to rural areas of Pennsylvania and New England, and it took hold in people’s hearts and minds. The churches they formed met in people’s homes and worship was described as family gatherings. If all share a common destiny, and all are loved and saved, then our work while on earth is to reflect that love and to do our part in creating that radical, universal equity for all. This was the way the inner spiritual life manifested in the creation of social justice movements in Universalism.

