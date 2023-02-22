Chequamegon Humane Association Board members took action at their February board meeting to accept a bid from Jolma Electric to install a solar power system at the animal shelter. Work on this project began last fall when board members met with Bill Bailey of Cheq Bay Renewables. Bailey completed a cash flow assessment for CHA by analyzing the cost and amount of electricity usage at the shelter facility for the previous year. Bailey is very knowledgeable about solar power and his expertise has been most helpful to CHA.

