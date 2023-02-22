...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 9 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Farther north
snow accumulations upwards of 4 to 8 inches due to ongoing lake
effect bands. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM
CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The blizzard conditions are most likely
within 10 miles of the Lake Superior shoreline. This area
includes portions of Wisconsin Highways 13, 112, 118, and
portions of US Highways 2 and 63 near Ashland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Chequamegon Humane Association Board members took action at their February board meeting to accept a bid from Jolma Electric to install a solar power system at the animal shelter. Work on this project began last fall when board members met with Bill Bailey of Cheq Bay Renewables. Bailey completed a cash flow assessment for CHA by analyzing the cost and amount of electricity usage at the shelter facility for the previous year. Bailey is very knowledgeable about solar power and his expertise has been most helpful to CHA.
