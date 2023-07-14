My family recently completed our summer road trip through the Badlands, to Denver and back. Driving through Iowa and southern Minnesota, wind turbines dominated the freeway landscape. Did you know Iowa generates over 60% of its electricity needs with renewable wind energy? South Dakota does, too. Trivia: Name the state that generates the most electricity from wind power? (Answer at the end of the article.)

  

