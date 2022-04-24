My Theme today is “What Hayward means to me.” Remember being a kid in school when writing a theme was the effort of the day? I do. I liked themes. That’s what the teacher called them — themes. Most everyone else hated them. I’d look around at all the sad and droopy faces of my classmates slowly pulling out pieces of paper, shuffling up to the pencil sharpener, staring into space with dread, and I’d think happily, “Alright!” Every class needs a few nerds, right? That was grade school. This continued through junior high, high school and post-secondary. A lined notebook was my friend. Still is. My kind are the ones you saw on the yearbook staff or scuttling around the edges of the halls with the journalists, or as one of the eight in a high school of 2,000 who voluntarily took the Shakespeare 301 class. We were the only ones who signed up for the Poetry Jam, and we rocked it; it was sick, excellent, gnarly. Often, we may have looked a little spacey and we didn’t always talk to you; we had better things to do, stuff to write and discuss. Eventually you saw us in the coffee shops reciting poems on Saturday afternoons at university, or at midnight at the college bar downtown chilling in the dim corner booths hemming in on the philosophy majors’ clique, trying to explain it all away in verse. “No, no, no, but you see, as Byron says in ‘Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage’…” An open mic was our Siren’s song. Yup. English majors. We couldn’t help ourselves. Still can’t.

