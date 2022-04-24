...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks River near Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near
Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
For Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued later tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen.
* WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted
by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 9.2 feet tomorrow
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.1 feet on 04/22/2014.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
My Theme today is “What Hayward means to me.” Remember being a kid in school when writing a theme was the effort of the day? I do. I liked themes. That’s what the teacher called them — themes. Most everyone else hated them. I’d look around at all the sad and droopy faces of my classmates slowly pulling out pieces of paper, shuffling up to the pencil sharpener, staring into space with dread, and I’d think happily, “Alright!” Every class needs a few nerds, right? That was grade school. This continued through junior high, high school and post-secondary. A lined notebook was my friend. Still is. My kind are the ones you saw on the yearbook staff or scuttling around the edges of the halls with the journalists, or as one of the eight in a high school of 2,000 who voluntarily took the Shakespeare 301 class. We were the only ones who signed up for the Poetry Jam, and we rocked it; it was sick, excellent, gnarly. Often, we may have looked a little spacey and we didn’t always talk to you; we had better things to do, stuff to write and discuss. Eventually you saw us in the coffee shops reciting poems on Saturday afternoons at university, or at midnight at the college bar downtown chilling in the dim corner booths hemming in on the philosophy majors’ clique, trying to explain it all away in verse. “No, no, no, but you see, as Byron says in ‘Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage’…” An open mic was our Siren’s song. Yup. English majors. We couldn’t help ourselves. Still can’t.
