For nearly 50 years, volunteers throughout Bayfield County have dedicated their time, talents, and knowledge to preserve and share local history and heritage through the auspices of the Bayfield County Historical Society. Its 10 community chapter societies work as a consortium to share resources, undertake projects, and collaborate. They are the Barnes Area Historical Association, Cable/Namakagon Area Historical Society, Cornucopia Historic Green Shed Museum, Drummond Area Historical Society, Eileen Area Historical Society, Mason Area Historical Society, Oulu Historical Society, Port Wing Historical Society, Washburn Area Historical Society, and the Western Bayfield County Historical Society.
Although Northwoods communities are small, residents have a deep sense of appreciation for the unique stories of the people who have lived in this northernmost portion of Wisconsin from prehistoric times to the present. Their strong dedication to preserving local history in Bayfield County has led to the establishment of the most local historical organizations that are affiliated with the Wisconsin Historical Society of any Wisconsin county. Each group strives to follow good museum practices to collect, store and provide access to the objects and archival materials that relate to its unique local history.
These family history collections compiled by the Port Wing Historical Society provide extensive information for researchers.
Although the Covid-19 pandemic abruptly curtailed many of the activities of the BCHS historical societies that involved public gatherings, the past months have provided an opportunity to focus on new projects and ways to share history with the public while following protocol to keep volunteers safe and healthy. The Eileen Area Historical Society completed its publication titled “The Barns of Eileen” — a full-color book documenting town of Eileen farm buildings and families. In Iron River, the Western Bayfield County Historical Society was able to complete facility upgrades, including the installation of new lighting and reorganization of exhibit areas in their museum. The Port Wing Historical Society began putting pages from some of its scrapbooks online for the enjoyment of visitors who could view them from the safe environment of their homes. The months of pandemic isolation also provided BCHS volunteers the much-needed hours of time to continue the research, writing and compilation of an upcoming book documenting the nearly 200 rural schools that once existed in Bayfield County.
Much missed, however, was the ability to hold public history events and gatherings during much of 2020. Most of the museum facilities and wonderful exhibits that volunteers have worked so hard to create and share with the public were unable to open and events were cancelled. But the 2021 season looks much brighter and museums are slowly re-opening. Volunteers look forward to once again greeting visitors and sharing the history that makes their communities special. They invite the public to come visit and explore Bayfield County’s heritage. For up-to-date information about museum hours, events, locations and more, check out the Bayfield County Historical Society’s website. bayfieldcountyhistory.org.
Sheree Peterson is secretary of the Bayfield Historical Society.
