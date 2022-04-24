...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks River near Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near
Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
For Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued later tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks River at Stricker Road near Mellen.
* WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted
by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 9.2 feet tomorrow
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.1 feet on 04/22/2014.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
1 of 2
Bayfield High School senior Aiden Mckuen, in white, says access to the Bayfield Recreation Center has helped him to develop close friendships, sports skills and a work ethic he will apply as a student this fall at Northwood Technical College. (Contributed photo)
Like many other permanent South Shore and Bay-Area residents, I have been following with great interest the conversations regarding the future of the Bayfield Recreation Center — an invaluable regional gem that the Bayfield School District is considering closing or selling. What matters right now is that decisions for what happens next must be based upon facts, not on beliefs, not on hearsay, not on clumsy musings of dusty Adam Smith economic models. Which brings me to Bayfield senior Aiden Mckuen, and the powerful impact, in his own words, this wonderful facility has had on his life:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.