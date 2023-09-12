...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost will develop in low-lying areas.
Temperatures near Lake Superior will likely remain above 36
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
One of the neatest things about living in a small, midwestern town is that on occasion a person can find themselves taking part in very common events that still, in their own way, are unique and thought provoking. This happened the other evening when my bride and I attended a poetry reading in our local pavilion right on the downtown waterfront. Yes, after our homemade supper the two of us slipped on our light summer jackets and drove down the hill, parked right in front of the pavilion’s main door and entered the open, almost cavernous older building. Sponsored by our local library – other than the poet, his wife, the librarian, and one or two other poetry lovers – my wife and I were part of the mere handful of early attendees. Since most of us knew each other, we quickly made our greetings, then took our seats. Only two or three rows of folding chairs had been set up at the lakeside end of the empty building and they soon were filled with the 25 or so poetry-lovers who came out for the free event.
