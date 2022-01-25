A 57-year-old Ashland man has been killed in a collision between a semi-tractor trailer and a pickup truck Tuesday morning on Highway 2 at Crooked Lake Road east of Iron River in Bayfield County.
According to an Wisconsin State Patrol news release, the crash was reported at about 9:57 a.m. and that preliminary evidence indicated that the 2010 Toyota Tundra pickup truck was traveling westbound on Highway 2 when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crossed the centerline, striking the east-bound semi-tractor trailer.
The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 44-year old Iron River woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
The driver of the semi, a 64-year-old male from Hurley, also had non-life threatening injuries, but was not transported to hospital.
The names of those involved in the incident were withheld pending the notification of family.
The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the accident. Road conditions were reported as a contributing factor in the crash.
Assisting agencies included the Iron River Fire Department, Iron River Ambulance Service and the Ashland Fire Department.
