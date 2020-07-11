Roberta Marie Hanson, age 64, of Washburn, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Mary’s in Duluth, MN. She was born Oct. 22, 1955 in Ashland, WI, daughter of the late John and Mildred (Gordon) Hanson Sr.
Roberta loved taking care of her birds Romeo and Juliet, enjoyed to draw, paint by numbers, latch hooking and word search. She was a very stern baby sitter/nanny to her many nieces and nephews. She also loved her periodic wine hours with her lady friends.
Roberta is survived by two sisters: Myrtle (Frank) Gordon, Red Cliff, Janice (Tom) Morris Sr., Ashland; two brothers: Bernard Hanson, Red Cliff, Thomas Hanson, Ashland; many nieces, nephews and very special friends Darlene Anderson and Tona Basile.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: John Hanson, Timothy Hanson Sr., Howard Hanson Sr., Herbert Hanson, Joseph Hanson; two sisters: Dorothy Gordon, Josephine Hanson; her life time honey Norman (baby face) Weidinger.
Per Roberta’s request a private family burial will take place at a later date.
Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is handling the arrangements.
To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.