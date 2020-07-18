Ernest Paul Spangle, age 97 and the oldest surviving WWII veteran in Ashland passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Ashland Health Services. He was born October 16, 1922, in Pontiac, MI, the son of George and Agnes (Oman) Spangle.
He attended technical school, in Milwaukee. Ernie served in the United States Navy from 1943 until 1945. On July 31, 1945 when Ernest P “Ernie” Spangle, was on leave from the US Navy, he married Lois Gustafson, in New York City, NY. After being discharged from the military, he worked for Northern Electric, in Ashland. From 1952 until his retirement in 1987, Ernie worked for James River Corporation, in Ashland. In 1993, he and Lois moved to Lake Delta. He was a lifelong member of the United Presbyterian Congregational Church, in Ashland and was very active with the local VFW. He also was a member of the Ashland Elks and the Eagles Club. Ernie liked to tinker and to fix things for his friends. He could do electrical, refrigeration, wiring, and could fix just about anything. Ernie enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, sports, baseball, and polka dancing with his wife. He loved spending time and visiting with his family.
He is survived by his loving children, Lillie (Larry) Sullivan, Randy (Sue) Spangle, Lana (Verne) Gilbreaith, and Kim (Jim) Juno; nine grandchildren, Erica (Tom) Renner, Mark Sullivan, Katie (Majls Williams) Sullivan, Laurie (Tim) Bauer, Steve (Jenni) Spangle, Brian Peterson, Sharla (Paul) Peterson-Shirley, Kristina (Brandon) Nutsch, and David (Hannah) Juno; 13 great-grandchildren, Summer, Tulsi, Ashley, Aaron, Ella, Adeline, Grace, Lillian, Jayda, Alex, Tyler, Grayson, and Leighton; and a niece, Sharla Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois on January 4, 2019; a brother, George Spangle; two sisters, Elizabeth Spangle and Shirlee Gasman.
Due to Covid 19 and for the safety of all, private family services and military rites will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing a memorial fund.
As Ernie would always say, “It doesn’t cost anything extra to be nice to someone”.
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals, in Ashland.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook, or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.