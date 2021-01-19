Duane F Carpenter, age 85, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center, in Ashland. He was born August 1, 1935, in Ashland, the son of Fabian and Eleanor (Maciejewski) Carpenter.
In 1953, he graduated from DePadua High School and attended Northland College for a year. On June 16, 1956, he married Lois Morton, in Ashland. For a short time, Duane worked on the ore boats and then worked at the Ashland papermill, until his retirement. He was a member of the Ashland Eagles Club and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, in Ashland. In his younger days, he was a top pitcher in the men’s fast pitch league and continued his love for the sport by coaching little league baseball many years. Duane was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. He particularly enjoyed activities at the lake, especially around his boathouse.
He is survived by his two children, Deb (Mike) Dawson and Dean (Meg) Carpenter; six grandchildren, Adam, Sarah, Logan, Carter, Kelly, and Taylor; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Layla, and Soren; his special friend, Lola Stephens; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois; daughter, Carie; a sister, Janice Carpenter; and a brother, Donald Carpenter.
A celebration of Duane’s Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Services.
