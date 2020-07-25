Dennis “Denny” W. Bresette, age 76, of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home. He was born September 22, 1943 in Hayward, the son of Hank and Blanche (LaFernier) Bresette.

