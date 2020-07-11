Carol was born in Oconto Falls, WI, to Arthur A. and Ruth V. Minar. The family: sister Janet and brother Dick, moved to Watertown in 1954, where Carol attended junior high and high school. A highlight of her years in high school was being captain of the cheerleaders.
Carol entered UW, Madison, and having studied French, continued her studies at Grenoble University in Southern France. Returning to Madison, Carol earned a bachelor’s degree and after graduation was hired by Encyclopedia Britannica in Chicago. A highlight during those years was her participation in McCarthy’s campaign for President as the coordinator of out- of- state operations. A year in Boston, working in various publishing ventures was followed by earning a UW master’s degree in Landscape Architecture and being hired first by Dallas, Texas and then Fort Worth as a city planner.
Having met Louie Deegan in Fort Worth, they married when he transferred to Denver. Carol joined the opera guild and she and Louie enjoyed hosting opera singers in their home, planning events, weekending in Breckenridge and traveling to Europe.
After taking a summer writing course sponsored by Northland College, her father’s alma mater, in Ashland, she considered living “up north’. Beautiful Lake Superior beckoned and she moved to Ashland.
Carol’s experience as a member of the National Trust for Historical Preservation was valued by the local Ashland Preservation Society. Her experience and contacts helped the local society at a time when changes were taking place in Ashland and her direction was appreciated.
One of the causes Carol championed was a campaign for preserving the Ashland ore dock. It was a long process and not successful. Carol also brought her experience to Barksdale to help design a long range plan as required by the state of Wisconsin.
Pursuing a new venture and direction in Ashland, Carol purchased the Bayview Motel on Hwy 2. It is a “landmark” eight room, knotty pine motel with Lake Superior frontage. Carol managed and operated it from 2004 until October 2019.
Carol’s home since 2006 is in Washburn, WI, on a wooded lot. It has maple trees which she and others tapped for a number of years in the spring, wild blueberries and grapes and several apple trees. Carol loved her acres and acres of plants, ponds and places to use her gardening skills.
Early in 2020 after strokes and a long hospitalization in Duluth, Carol entered a beautiful hospice in St. Cloud, Minnesota, where she died on April 7, 2020 on the night of the Super Moon. Hospice caregivers held her hand and she died without pain, in peace, and said farewell.
Because of the corona virus, her family was forbidden to attend to her in her final moments, although Janet spent 12 days with her in St Mary’s, Duluth in Feb- March, and Dick spent 8 days after March 9th in St Cloud, Mi. The family is grateful for those last days with her.
A memorial celebration will be held at her home at 30605 Engoe Drive, Washburn, WI, on July 12, 2020 at 2:00pm. Please respond to jan.minar@gmail.com or by leaving a message on Carol’s home phone. 715-373-2299.
