Norman L. Couture, 84, of Odanah, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center, in Duluth, MN. He was born on April 21, 1935, the son of Joseph and Louise Roundwind (Lemieux) Couture.
For many years, Norman worked in the printing trade. He served in the United States Air Force, from 1954 to 1958. He worked as a pressman for printing companies until his retirement. During his retirement, he enjoyed working as a greeter for the Bad River Lodge. He really liked all the people he got to meet, while working. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Bad River American Legion and served on the Ashland County Board, until November 2019.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Georgian Szwarek and Judy Kolodziejski.
He is survived by his children, Philip Couture, Odanah; and Michele (Brian Schommer) Wester, Fredonia, WI; grandchildren, Lauren (Ryan) Mulloy, Ryan Nehmer, and Nathan Wester; great-grandchildren, Mia and Brooks Mulloy; brother, John "Jack" Lemieux, Odanah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland with Father Jerome D'Souza officiating. There will be a greeting hour starting at 1:00 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.
The Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary on line please visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
