Norma M West (Hagstrom) age 105 died peacefully February 23, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN. She was born January 30, 1916 in Ashland, WI.
Norma was a 1934 graduate of Ashland High School. She was an active member of Salem Baptist Church. She worked at Northern State Bank until she met the love of her life Allen and began her career as an Army wife. They made their permanent home in Indianapolis after Allen retired from the US Army.
Norma was always active in her church. She loved to read, sew and knit. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Hilma Hagstrom; her husband Allen West (formerly of Ashland), and her sisters: Helny Boyer (Paul), Edna Benson (Robert), and Alice Bystrom (Dale).
She is survived by daughter Linda Newhouse of Oklahoma City and son Roger West (Lynn) of Indianapolis, 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service April 10, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN.
