Nick G. Rouskey Jr., age 83, of Barksdale, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. He was born on September 26, 1937 in the Town of Eileen, Bayfield County, the son of Nick and Gladys (Swanson) Rouskey Sr.
Nick graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1955. He worked several jobs including at Nelson Surveying, DuPont, Soo Line Railroad and lastly he retired as a captain with the Ashland Fire department. Nick was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer, gardener and a great cook. He also enjoyed playing cribbage with friends and loved his many trips to Las Vegas. He will be missed by all and loved by many.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Perkovich and her children, Douglas (Wendy Shields) Perkovich, Michele (Troy) Heglund, Edward Perkovich and Benjamin Perkovich, further survived by 3 loving daughters, Lee (Mike) Taylor, Dana (Jeff) Gurske and Daniele Rouskey, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, special nieces and nephews and a special friend, Edwin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters, Helen, Dorothy, Jan and Jean and 2 brothers, George and Chris.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later. date.
The Frost Home For funerals in Ashland is handling the arrangements. To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
