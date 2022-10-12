...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
FILE - Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels speaks as he appears with former President Donald Trump at a rally in Waukesha, Wis., on Aug. 5, 2022. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, that he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary and now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an event attended by President Joe Biden at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee on Sept. 5, 2022. Evers said Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, that he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels speaks as he appears with former President Donald Trump at a rally in Waukesha, Wis., on Aug. 5, 2022. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, that he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary and now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an event attended by President Joe Biden at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee on Sept. 5, 2022. Evers said Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, that he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn't sign a bill that keeps in place the state's 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn't sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion. Polls show the governor's race to be about even.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.