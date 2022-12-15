Miss America

University of Wisconsin-Madison undergraduate and 2022 Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke with the HSX fusion experiment at UW-Madison. Stanke participated in undergraduate research at the HSX Lab. (Joel Hallberg/UW-Madison)

A University of Wisconsin-Madison student from Wausau became the first nuclear engineer to compete in the Miss America contest Dec. 15. Grace Stanke, who was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June, is using her platform to advocate for nuclear energy while showing women they can succeed in male-dominated industries.

