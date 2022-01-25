Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&