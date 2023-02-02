...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation, the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River
Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley
areas.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers makes his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis., after winning the governorship election. Spending in Wisconsin's governor's race shattered the previous record by more than 75%, with more than $164 million spent on the contest won in the battleground state by Evers, a group that tracks campaign spending in state elections reported Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
MADISON — Spending in Wisconsin's governor's race shattered the previous record by more than 75%, with more than $164 million spent on the contest won in the battleground state by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a group that tracks campaign spending in state elections reported Tuesday.
