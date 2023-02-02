Election 2022 Wisconsin Governor

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers makes his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis., after winning the governorship election. Spending in Wisconsin's governor's race shattered the previous record by more than 75%, with more than $164 million spent on the contest won in the battleground state by Evers, a group that tracks campaign spending in state elections reported Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)

 Andy Manis

MADISON — Spending in Wisconsin's governor's race shattered the previous record by more than 75%, with more than $164 million spent on the contest won in the battleground state by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a group that tracks campaign spending in state elections reported Tuesday.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments