52575810629_5fd29a9092_c.jpg

Kids aboard a jet tanker decorated for the holidays got to track their path to the “North Pole.” (Photo contributed by Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.)

Reaching into his desk drawer, Lt. Col. Carson A. Hardesty, safety officer of the Milwaukee-based 128th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), placed a neat, laminated and unwrinkled image on his desk. A photo of a toddler with a big smile on her face as she steered the wheel of a KC-135 jet, and a young Capt. Hardesty with a beaming grin as he held the young girl in his lap, evoked a moment of silence as Hardesty reflected on the impact of serving children who are battling cancer and terminal illnesses.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments