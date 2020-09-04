Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS, WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET. * WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI, TWO HARBORS TO DULUTH MN, DULUTH MN TO PORT WING WI AND OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&